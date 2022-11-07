Proteas to face West Indies in two Tests on the Highveld

Cape Town - Dean Elgar's Proteas Men's Test side will face the West Indies in two home Tests in February in the final round of matches in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). The Proteas are currently second on the WTC table behind Australia in the bid to reach the final at The Oval next year. The top two teams face-off against each in Australia next month in a three-match series that will go a long way to deciding the WTC finalists.

The two-match Test series against the Windies forms part of an all-format tour, which commences after the conclusion of the new SA20 League from 21 February 21 to 28 March 2023, according to a WICB press statement released on Monday. The tour also comprises three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The two-match Test Series will commence at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 28 February to 4 March followed by the second Test at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 8–12 March. The three-match ODI Series will begin at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London (16 March and 18 March) before the series wraps up JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom (21 March).

The three KFC T20Is will take the teams back to SuperSport Park (25 March and 26 March) and conclude at the Wanderers (28 March). No matches will be played in Cape Town, Paarl or Gqeberha due to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup being staged in those three cities during the same period. West Indies last tour of South Africa was an all format series from December 2014 to January 2015.

FULL TOUR SCHEDULE 21 to 24 February South Africa Invitational XI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

28 February to 4 March 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion 8-12 March

2nd Test at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Thursday, 16 March 1st ODI at Buffalo Park, East London

Saturday, 18 March 2nd ODI at Buffalo Park, East London Tuesday, 21 March

3rd ODI at JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Saturday, 25 March: 1st T20Is at SuperSport Park, Centurion Sunday, 26 March: 2nd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion