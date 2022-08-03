Proteas to play three ODIs and three T20s in India in September

The three ODIs form part of the ICC Super League competition, which will determine the seven teams that will automatically qualify for the World Cup alongside hosts India.

Johannesburg — South Africa’s men’s team will play three one-day internationals and three T20s in a whistle stop tour to India at the end of September.

SA, currently eleventh on Super League standings, are in grave danger of missing out on automatic qualification for that tournament. The Proteas must win all of their remaining eight fixtures in the Super League - which will include three matches against England in January next year and two matches against the Netherlands to avoid having to go into a qualifying tournament that will take place in Zimbabwe in June next year.

Cricket SA put the team’s automatic qualification in further jeopardy by agreeing to forfeit a three-match series in Australia next year, so that the Proteas players could be available for a new T20 franchise competition, which CSA is starting in January.

The six teams for that competition have already been sold to owners of franchises in the IPL, while broadcaster SuperSport has also given the tournament substantial financial backing. The Proteas’ presence is vital in getting that competition off the ground.