Proteas to play three ODIs and three T20s in India in September

Johannesburg — South Africa’s men’s team will play three one-day internationals and three T20s in a whistle stop tour to India at the end of September.
The three ODIs form part of the ICC Super League competition, which will determine the seven teams that will automatically qualify for the World Cup alongside hosts India.
SA, currently eleventh on Super League standings, are in grave danger of missing out on automatic qualification for that tournament. The Proteas must win all of their remaining eight fixtures in the Super League - which will include three matches against England in January next year and two matches against the Netherlands to avoid having to go into a qualifying tournament that will take place in Zimbabwe in June next year.
Cricket SA put the team’s automatic qualification in further jeopardy by agreeing to forfeit a three-match series in Australia next year, so that the Proteas players could be available for a new T20 franchise competition, which CSA is starting in January.
The six teams for that competition have already been sold to owners of franchises in the IPL, while broadcaster SuperSport has also given the tournament substantial financial backing. The Proteas’ presence is vital in getting that competition off the ground.
The three T20 matches will form part of the team’s final preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will take place in Australia later in October.
The second T20 match on 2 October will be played as part of celebrations for Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday.
South Africa tour to India itinerary
T20s
28 Sept — 1st T20, Trivandrum
2 Oct — 2nd T20, Guhawati
4 Oct — 3rdT20, Indore
ODIs
6 Oct — 1st ODI, Ranchi
9 Oct — 2nd ODI, Lucknow
11 Oct — 3rd ODI, Delhi
IOL Sport