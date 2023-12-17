Proteas vs India: SA’s cycle of ODI renewal starts and ends at Wanderers

The Proteas start their journey to the 2027 Cricket World Cup final at the very venue they will hope to return to in four years’ time at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday. It’s the first of three ODI matches against India, and it has extra significance with it being the “Pink ODI” – one of the most celebrated days on the South African cricket calendar.

But that is just the sideshow as the Proteas usher in a new era with a clutch of fresh faces that are being primed to lead the way in 2027 on home soil. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram is certainly excited about the young talent that has been hand-icked for this series. “I find it really exciting, to be honest,” said Markram. “The guys have done well in domestic cricket and, through the form they showed there, have been given an opportunity to, one, be in the national team environment and, two, potentially make debuts. “It’s great for our system and for those players to get that experience and then take that back to their franchises and come back as better cricketers.” A major focus for this series has been placed on expanding the Proteas’ all-rounder depth, with whiteball coach Rob Walter emphasising its importance after the conclusion of the T20I series that was shared with India.

“You need all-rounders. Ultimately what you want is to pick the five best bowlers, and two of them must be able to bat. Then you get to balance the team any way you want to,” said Walter. “Wiaan Mulder and Mihlali Mpongwana are seam bowling all-rounders who will be getting a chance so we can have a look.” Lions all-rounder Mulder has been recalled after two years in the ODI wilderness on the back of his excellent form for Leicestershire in the English County Championship, with the 25-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Foxes claiming the One-day Cup title.

Equally, Mpongwana was part of Western Province’s successful Cricket SA 1-Day Cup championship, where the lanky Jason Holder-lookalike struck a marvellous century in the final against North West at Newlands.

The 23-year-old has already made a positive impression on Markram since joining the squad a few days ago. “The biggest thing for me that stands out for me is the way he thinks about the game. He is really mature for his age,” Markram said. “He is pretty streetwise when it comes to his plans and adapting to conditions. It’s exciting for us to have a new face like him in the squad.”

For the youthful talent energising the Proteas squad, Markram was quick to point out that the experienced Andile Phehlukwayo is enjoying a new lease of life since rejoining the squad earlier this year. “He sees himself now as not a young guy in the team anymore, but as a guy with a bit more responsibility, and I think he has taken on that responsibility really well,” Markram said. “He has finished games with the bat, he has bowled some crucial spells in the middle overs with the ball and it is exciting to have him playing that sort of cricket and putting his hand up.”

Equally, India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul is hoping the youngsters in his team that are standing in for superstars such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are able to put their hands up and take their opportunities. “It does feel a bit strange, but that is how the game is going,” smiled Rahul. “The schedule is such that not every player can be available for every format.

“We don’t expect the young faces to come out here and play like Rohit or Virat – that would be asking too much, too soon. It’s about winning this series, so figuring out what works for this group in these kinds of conditions,” he said. Squads for Wanderers