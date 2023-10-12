Proteas were ‘near-perfect’ with bat and ball, says skipper Temba Bavuma after brilliant win over Australia

Temba Bavuma hailed Quinton de Kock’s performance after the wicketkeeper’s second Cricket World Cup century in a row helped the Proteas secure a dominant victory over Australia on Thursday. De Kock top scored for the Proteas with 109 as Bavuma’s men scored 311/7 from their 50 overs. The bowlers got the job done when they bowled Australia out for 177 to secure a 134-run win.

The Proteas sit top of the table after two wins. "I was glad to lose to the toss because things worked out in our favour," said skipper Bavuma. "Quinton needs to be credited a lot. I'd be really greedy if I said there were areas to improve, it was a near-perfect game with the bat and with the ball."

Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the five-time champions were "hurting" after suffering a 134-run loss, their heaviest World Cup defeat. It was their second loss of this World Cup after a six-wicket defeat to India. They sit second bottom of the 10-team table, behind the Netherlands with only Afghanistan propping them up.