Proteas wilt in Paarl heat as India win series decider despite another top knock by Tony de Zorzi

Whatever it is that the Proteas have in mind to become a crack one-day unit is lacking a certain something. Indeed, on the basis of what happened here at Boland Park last night, there is still some way to go. India claimed the Betway One-Day series on a picturesque evening in the winelands, gaining a crushing 78-run win with superior batting, bowling and fielding.

At the moment it is difficult to offer up any reason why the Proteas’ fortunes swing so wildly from game-to-game, having bounced back so magnificently in Gqeberha after their Wanderers ‘Pink Day’ capitulation, and now crashing back down the earth again. Everything went wrong from the moment Aiden Markram opted to bowl in a 40 degrees midday heat. Sanju Samson scored his first century for India in his 17th one-day international to lead his country to a solid total of 296-8 after being asked to bat first in the deciding match of the series against South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

Even the early loss of both openers Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudharsan within the Powerplay to the two Western Province left-armers Nandre Burger and Beuran Hendricks could not stem India’s calculated approach on a traditional Paarl surface that required patience. Sanju Samson (108) showed he had it in the bucket loads with a cautious approach that ultimately resulted in a maiden ODI century. The Rajasthan Royals star timed his innings to perfection, utilising 110 balls for his milestone, that saw him form a valuable 52-run partnership with his captain KL Rahul (21 off 35 balls) before making the Proteas really sweat in a 116-run stand with Tilak Varma (52 off 77 balls) The platform laid by Samson allowed the dynamic Rinku Singh (38 off 27 balls) to provide the impetus the Indian innings required with the visitors closing on an impressive 296/8.

Although the two southpaws Hendricks (3/63) and Burger (2/64) were the most successful Proteas’ bowlers, the collective economy of spinners Keshav Maharaj and Aiden Markram of only 3.73 runs per over showed that home side may have missed a selection trick. Boland Park is the Betway SA20 home ground of wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and the conditions certainly favoured him being included in the starting XI. Equally, Western Province all-rounder Mihlali Mpongwana would have felt unlucky to have not been handed an ODI debut here after performing well here in domestic matches of late. Either way, the Proteas’ inability to successfully formulate a run chase was once again horribly exposed.

The tactical nous seems to be absent at the moment with only Tony de Zorzi impressing again. The Western Province opener is playing with plenty of confidence at the moment and seemed set for a consecutive ODI century after his brilliant innings at St George’s Park a couple of days ago. Unfortunately for De Zorzi, and the Proteas, he was trapped LBW after the decision was overturned upon review, and departed for another well-played 81 off 87 balls. De Zorzi will certainly take plenty of confidence into next week’s Test series when the first match gets underway on Boxing Day at Centurion.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Proteas’ batting unit could follow De Zorzi’s lead with a couple of starts for Markram (36) and Klaasen (21), but neither could provide the support that was required on the night. Arshdeep Singh (4/30) was once again the chief-destroyer for India with the left-arm seamer grabbing another four-wicket haul to go along with his maiden five-for in the series opener at the Bullring. Scorecard

India: 296/8 (Samson 108, Varma 52, Hendricks 3/63, Burger 2/64) South Africa: 218 all out (De Zorzi 81, Markram 36, Arshdeep 4/30) India won by 78 runs, win series 2-1