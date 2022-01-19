Proteas win the toss and bat first in Paarl, Test sensation Marco Jansen makes ODI debut

Paarl - Proteas fast bowling Test sensation Marco Jansen will make his ODI debut in the first match of the series at Boland Park on Wednesday. Jansen will though have to wait to be unleashed on India after host captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat.

"The wicket looks a bit dry. We'd like to make use of the best of the batting conditions. Hopefully it slows up to allow our bowlers to get the best of the conditions," Bavuma said. With the searing conditions expected in the Winelands on Wednesday, the Proteas have also selected two specialist spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. India, meanwhile, have also awarded an ODI debut to Venkatesh Iyer in the middle-order.

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul also indicated that India wanted to bat first too. "As a team we're ready to do both things. We have some quality spinners in our attack, and with Bumrah and Bhuvi starting, if we can get a couple of wickets early we can put some pressure on them." Teams for first ODI at Boland Park

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (capt), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi. India: KL Rahul (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal @ZaahierAdams