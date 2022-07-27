Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Proteas win the toss and field as Kagiso Rabada returns for T20I series against England

Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada

FILE - Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - The Proteas have selected an exciting starting XI for today’s first T20I against England in Bristol.

Kagiso Rabada returns to the Proteas after missing the ODI leg after the tour, while Rilee Rossouw will play his first international since October 2016.

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo is also back in the side after suffering a concussion in the first ODI, while Warriors rookie Tristan Stubbs has also been handed a second cap after debuting in India during the previous series.

There’s no place, however, for Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell and Dwaine Pretorius.

Proteas stand-in captain David Miller won the toss and elected to insert the home team.

Teams for Bristol

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Zaahier Adams