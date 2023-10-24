The Proteas may be riding the crest of the wave after their comprehensive victory over England on Saturday but they face a tricky assignment against Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday The Tigers have certainly stuck their claws into the South Africans in previous World Cup encounters, which have gone on to have disastrous effects for the Proteas.

We take a look back at previous World Cup encounters between these two teams. Bloemfontein, February 22 (2003 Bangladesh 108 South Africa 109/0 Gibbs 49*)

South Africa won by 10 wickets A home World Cup for the Proteas and a comprehensive victory in the City of Roses. Makhaya Ntini set it up with the ball before openers Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs clinically cruised past the target in just 12 overs. Super Eights, Guyana, April 7, 2007

Bangladesh 251/ 8 (Ashraful 87, Nel 5/45) South Africa 184 all out 56* (Razzak 3/56) Bangladesh won by 67 runs

The Proteas had never lost to Bangladesh in seven previous encounters prior to this World Cup clash at the Providence Stadium. Fast bowler Andre Nel had limited Bangladesh with his maiden ODI five-wicket haul but the target soon proved out of reach with Bangladesh's trio of spinners squeezing the Proteas' batters in their run-chase on a sluggish surface. Mirpur, March 19, 2011 South Africa 284/8 (Kallis 69, Du Plessis 52, Amla 51, Rubel 3/56) Bangladesh 78 (Shakib 30, Peterson 4/12, Tsotsobe 3/14)

South Africa won 206 runs Another one-sided affair in favour of the Proteas but this time it was on the home soil of Bangladesh. The batters set up the game perfectly through half-centuries from Jacques Kallis, Faf du Plessis and Hashim Amla. But it was the bowlers who wreaked havoc with Lonwabo Tsotsobe's left-arm swing proving too much to handle before Robin Peterson's left-arm spin finished off the job. The Oval, London, June 2, 2019

Bangladesh 330/6 (Mushfiqur 78, Shakib 75, Phehlukwayo 2/52) (Du Plessis 62, South Africa 309/ 8 Mustafizur 3/67) Bangladesh won by 21 runs