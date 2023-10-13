Quinton de Kock may have enjoyed a fruitful homecoming to Lucknow, but the Proteas wicketkeeper heaped praise on the bowling unit for rolling Australia in their World Cup clash on Thursday. De Kock plays for IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants and thrilled his adopted home crowd with 106 off 109 balls – his second consecutive World Cup century – at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

The 30-year-old’s heroics helped set up South Africa’s 311/7, forming a 108-run opening partnership with captain Temba Bavuma (35) before the in-form Aiden Markram also contributed another stylish 56 to set up the crushing 134-run victory. There were also cameos from Rassie van der Dussen (26), Heinrich Klaasen (29), David Miller (17) and Marco Jansen (26) all the way through the Proteas batting line-up. But De Kock believes it was the SA bowlers who deserve all the credit for reducing Australia to 70/6, before eventually dismissing the five-time champions for a paltry 177. New-ball pair Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen set the tone upfront as they relished the swinging conditions under lights.

They were superbly backed up by Kagiso Rabada, who tore through the Australian middle order with three scalps, including the crucial wicket of Steve Smith, before spinners Keshav Maharaj (2/30) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/38) wrapped up proceedings. “Seen from the Lucknow team, the wicket does change a bit, it gets harder at night and it did prove that. “It was sweaty and humid.

“The bowlers were on top of their game – bowled with intensity, no real loose balls, didn’t give them a sniff upfront and picked up early wickets,” De Kock said. Everyone was in disbelief at that Smith wicket 👀



Australia are 58/4 chasing a target of 312 runs.



📱 Stream #CWC23 live: https://t.co/ACEUH7ePOB pic.twitter.com/jR1A0H9fUS — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 12, 2023 Bavuma echoed De Kock’s sentiments. “We were clinical, with Lungi taking the new ball and KG (Rabada) following up with intensity is what we’re looking for, and then the spinners,” Bavuma said.

“I'd be really greedy if I said there were areas to improve – a near-perfect game with the bat and ball. Looking at all the phases, the guys dominated and showed their skills.” While De Kock was modest in describing his achievements, only stating that “We are pretty pleased with ourselves”, Bavuma was quick to point out the magnitude of his opening partner’s innings, especially in terms of combating Australian new-ball pair Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and dealing with the conditions.