PORT ELIZABETH – South African coach Mark Boucher said he was concerned about the disciplinary regulations in cricket which led to fast bowler Kagiso Rabada being handed a one-match ban due to his overexuberant celebration during the third test against England.
Rabada was fined and handed a demerit point as he was deemed to have been provocative as he loudly celebrated Joe Root's dismissal on the first day of the third test.
The demerit point was the fourth he had accrued over a two-year period, hence it triggered an automatic one-match ban - which means Rabada will be absent from next week's contest in Johannesburg.
“I am concerned, to be honest... you don’t want to take all the aggression out of test cricket. You’ve got two countries playing hard cricket against each other," former wicketkeeper Boucher, who played 147 tests, said.
“There are heated situations, the guys are trying really hard and sometimes their emotions overflow.”