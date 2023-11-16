Rain briefly spares Proteas’ blushes in Cricket World Cup semi nightmare

Rain stopped play in the Cricket World Cup semi-final between South Africa and Australia at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Thursday. With plenty cloud overhead, there were concerns the match would be delayed but the clash did indeed begin on time at 10.30am SA time.

However, with South Africa reeling at 44/4 the rain began to fall and forced the players off the field at 11.45am SA time. Play was set to resume at 12.22pm with the rain subsiding. However, if the rain continues, a reserve day on Friday can still be used and South Africa will continue their innings. However, if both sides do not manage to bat for 20 overs each, South Africa will advance to the final due to their superior run rate during the group stage of the competition.

Questionable decision Earlier, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bat - which proved a questionable decision as the rampant Aussie attack tore the SA batting lineup to shreds. Bavuma, who came into the game under an injury cloud and also admitted his hamstring was not at 100% yet, was swiftly out for a duck edging a Mitchell Starc delivery behind.

His opening partner Quinton de Kock (3) soon followed with a wild swipe which saw Pat Cummins take a fine catch running towards the boundary off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. Aiden Markram (10) was next to follow after lasting 5.1 overs in the middle, before Rassie van der Dussen’s (6) painful 31-ball stay at the crease was ended by Hazlewood as South Africa fell to 24/4 after 11.5 overs. The unbeaten Proteas batsmen, both on 10, when the rain intervened were Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.