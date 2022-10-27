Rilee Rossouw’s century propels Proteas to decent total against Bangladesh

Johannesburg - Rilee Rossouw’s second T20 International century, just three weeks after his first, propelled South Africa to a prodigious total in their crucial World Cup clash against Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Rossouw, who was welcomed back into the Proteas set up earlier this year following the scrapping of Kolpak contracts resulting from Brexit, blasted 109 off just 56 balls, with seven fours and eight sixes. There was an understandably animated celebration, with Rossouw roaring and swinging his bat towards the Proteas dug out, and punching the badge on his chest.

Rossouw, one of the most experienced T20 batters in the world, who’s played in various franchise leagues, including the Bangladesh tournament, was typically powerful, but also showed off the variety in his play with some deft reverse flick and a couple of late dabs. 100!! What a playa! Rilee Rossouw smashes a first #T20WorldCup2022 ton! @IOLsport #SAvBAN pic.twitter.com/Qlg56ijoYu — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) October 27, 2022 He and Quinton de Kock shared the highest partnership in any T20 World Cup match when they added 168 for the second wicket, with De Kock playing second fiddle despite an adventurous 63 off 38 balls. South Africa reached 180 by the 15th over and looked set for a total well in excess of 200, but with Rossouw seeking his hundred and the pitch seemingly slowing up, they stumbled towards 200 and only scored 30 runs in the last five overs, losing three wickets along the way including that of Rossouw.

South Africa dasher Rilee Rossouw brings up his second T20I century and the first one at this year's tournament#T20WorldCup | #SAvBAN | 📝https://t.co/xkfs378LtQ pic.twitter.com/4d5N9Ufwgp — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2022 Temba Bavuma’s struggles continued as he was dismissed for just two in the first over, after he’d won the toss and chosen to bat under cloudy skies. Bavuma had come down the wicket to Taskin Ahmed, and then aimed a wafty defensive shot, but he only managed to edge the ball behind to the wicketkeeper. A brief rain delay in the sixth over didn’t halt the momentum of De Kock and Rossouw, who dominated against the all the Bangladeshi bowling except the brilliant Mustafizur Rahman who conceded just 25 runs his four overs. IOL Sport