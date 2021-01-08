Rookies included in Proteas Test squad for Pakistan tour

JOHANNESBURG - Dolphins seam bowling duo Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman were called up to the Proteas Test squad for the tour to Pakistan later this month. Dupavillon and Baartman are the only new call ups for the Proteas, who will play two Tests in Pakistan followed by three T20 Internationals. The 21-man squad is made up of the majority of players first picked for the Sri Lanka series, along with Kagiso Rabada and Dwaine Pretorius, who are both fully fit now and will be available for selection for the starting side in Pakistan. ALSO READ: Quinton de Kock concerned about playing while in a ‘bio bubble’ Glenton Stuurman, was however not included, having picked up a left quadriceps strain in practice before the Tests with Sri Lanka

Baartman, 27, was born in Oudsthoorn, but this season moved to the Dolphins from the Knights. He has a good first class record taking 82 wickets in 28 matches, but this season has not been his best.

Baartman is tied with Lifa Ntanzi as the fifth highest wicket-taker for the Dolphins on seven, which has come at an average of 45.47. Four of his wickets came in the first match of the season, against the Lions, with one of his victims being Temba Bavuma.

Dupavillon, 26, produced one of the best performances by a seam bowler in this season’s Four-Day series when he claimed 7/38 against the Knights at Kingsmead which Cricket SA’s high performance manager, Vincent Barnes described as “probably one of the best spells of fast bowling I’ve seen in a while. Good pace, swing and execution of skill.”

Dupavillon played the last ODI of the series against Australia last year at Potchefstroom, claiming the wicket of Australian ODI captain, Aaron Finch.

In addition to the quicks, Victor Mpitsnag and his selection panel, also included George Linde and Tabraiz Shamsi to provide extra cover in the spin department.

“Considering that the conditions that will be faced are largely unknown to the South African team, we wanted to strengthen the attack with the skill sets that Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde have to offer, while giving players like Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baartman an opportunity after making strong cases for themselves in recent seasons,” said Mpitsang.

South Africa will play two Tests and three T20 Internationals in Pakistan. The first Test starts on January 26 in Karachi, the second Test will be in Rawalpindi. The Proteas’T20 squad will be named next week.

It will be South Africa’s first tour to Pakistan since 2007.

Proteas Test squad:

Quinton de Kock (cap), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman.

South Africa tour to Pakistan schedule

26-30 January: 1st Test, Karachi

4-8 February: 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

11 February: 1st T20I, Lahore

13 February: 2nd T20I, Lahore

14 February: 3rd T20I, Lahore

