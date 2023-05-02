SA ‘A’ squad selection demonstrates long-term thinking by Proteas’ coach Shukri Conrad

Gqeberha — Shukri Conrad’s SA ‘A’ side includes selections for the future and also gives an opportunity to players to rekindle their international careers. The SA ‘A’ squad that will tour Sri Lanka later this month was selected by Proteas Test coach himself and the appointment of Tony de Zorzi as captain stood out on the day of the squad announcement.

It is long-term thinking from Conrad. Clearly, the Test coach aims to build a future Test leader in the 25-year-old. De Zorzi has captained Western Province on many occasions and that experience will come in handy on this tour. The addition of Jordan Herman, Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs was also long-term thinking. Despite their lack of experience, Conrad recognises the immense skill the youngsters have already displayed in their young careers. On the other hand, there are a few established professional cricketers in the squad with Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreyne and Sine Qeshile also part of this group.

They all have developed their games for a number of seasons and have form and experience going to Sri Lanka. Breetzke finished as the leading run-scorer in the 4-Day Series while Verreynne and Qeshile were not far behind. The most interesting aspect to this squad is what looks to be the resurrection of Zubayr Hamza’s international career. He served his nine months ban for doping and came back with a century for Western Province at the Wanderers against the Lions in February. Conrad clearly sees a future for Hamza and has demonstrated it with awarding the 27-year-old a chance to fight for a spot in the Test side.

Meanwhile, Keegan Peterson’s Test career has frustratingly taken an unexpected turn. His Player of the Series performance against India in the 2021/22 season still carries a lot of weight because, at the time, only a few batters in the world could play Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. After that series, Peterson suffered a number of injuries, however, and when he came back to play in England and also in Australia, he did not look his usual self. Conrad has publicly said he sees Peterson in the No 5 position, rather than at No 3, in the Test side.

It could be that Peterson will continue in this new journey in June when taking on Sri Lanka ‘A’ in two four-day matches. It will be a big opportunity for Peterson to stake a claim to that position and make it his own.

Squad Tony de Zorzi (capt), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Tshepo Moreki, Senuran Muthusamy, Keegan Petersen, Sinethemba Qeshile, Lutho Sipamla, Tristan Stubbs, Beyers Swanepoel, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams. @imongamagcwabe