SA make three changes, bowl first against England in second ODI

Cape Town - South Africa have won the toss and will bowl first against England in the 2nd Betway ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
Both teams have made changes. South Africa have rested Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala with Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen returning to the starting XI.
Jofra Archer and David Willey out for England with Chris Woakes and Reece Topley coming into the team.
“The wicket might be on the sticky side, put them under pressure with the ball," says Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.
"Keep challenging ourselves at different stages of the game. The pressure is always there, it comes in different forms. We want to be clear in how we go about it."
Teams:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley.
IOL Sport