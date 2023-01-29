Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, January 29, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

SA make three changes, bowl first against England in second ODI

South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi during his bowling action

Lungi Ngidi was one of three changes for South Africa for the second ODI against England at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday. Picture: Matt Turner/EPA

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - South Africa have won the toss and will bowl first against England in the 2nd Betway ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Both teams have made changes. South Africa have rested Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Sisanda Magala with Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen returning to the starting XI.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jofra Archer and David Willey out for England with Chris Woakes and Reece Topley coming into the team.

“The wicket might be on the sticky side, put them under pressure with the ball," says Proteas captain Temba Bavuma.

More on this

"Keep challenging ourselves at different stages of the game. The pressure is always there, it comes in different forms. We want to be clear in how we go about it."

ALSO READ: MI Cape Town’s all-action Odean Smith holding nothing back

Story continues below Advertisement

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

ProteasCricket South AfricaKagiso RabadaQuinton de KockTemba BavumaRassie van der DussenAiden MarkramHeinrich KlaasenDavid MillerLungi NgidiCricketODI

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams