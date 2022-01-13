SA v Ind, Day 3, 3rd Test: Plays of the Day

Cape Town — The Proteas are on the verge of securing a famous Test and series victory against India after an impressive bowling performance on Thursday. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams, who has been at Newlands throughout the Test match, gives us the highlights from an eventful Day 3.

Kohli outburst: Indian captain Virat Kohli is animated at the best of times. But he lost his cool entirely when a DRS decision went against his team when it seemed the delivery had hit Dean Elgar plumb in front. Kohli marched towards the stump microphone and let out all his frustrations. The stump mic conversation: All sorts of chaos broke out after the Elgar decision was overturned. This is how the events played out. Umpire Marais Erasmus: “That is impossible”

Ashwin: “You should find better ways to win SuperSport” Kohli: “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time” KL Rahul: “Whole country playing against 11 guys”

Kohli: “Well done DRS, very well done. Certainly conducting a fair game here” Who wears the Pant?: Rishabh Pant clearly showed Keshav Maharaj who was in charge with a brutal display of hitting during his marvellous unbeaten century. He struck South Africa’s left-arm spinner for three sublime sixes. Is it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s KP!: Not only is Keegan Petersen becoming an integral part of South Africa’s batting line-up, but he is also a fine fielder as he showed in pulling off a brilliant diving catch to his left whilst fielding at leg gully.