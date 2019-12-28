PLAYS OF THE DAY - Day 3
UMPIRES – Chris Gaffney and Paul Reiffel have not had their best games here. Both have had decisions overturned on review - some not even close - and then there was that debacle with Jofra Archer’s ‘beamers,’ on Friday night.
The English quick is really lucky to have picked up a five-fer on Saturday for he should not have been bowling after Reiffel failed to stick to his original decision to no ball him for the second ‘beamer’ to Nortje.
NIGHTWATCHMAN – There were groans when Nortje walked into bat with 20 minutes still to play on Friday evening. Employing a nightwatchman is a touchy subject. Why should bowlers, who’ve worked so hard need to go in to ‘protect’ batsmen who’s job it is to bat? No one asks a batsmen to bowl the last over of a long day do they?
By the time Nortje walked off after being dismissed shortly before lunch on Saturday spectators in the main pavilion were standing and applauding his efforts. It was gutsy, at times skilful and yes there was a lot of luck involved, but it was invaluable. 40 runs, 127 minutes,89 balls, 6x4. A special performance.