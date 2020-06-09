Saca: Cricket South Africa using virus as an ‘excuse’

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa is facing ever increasing criticism over the length of time it’s taking to resolve disciplinary issues around their suspended chief executive Thabang Moroe, with the players’ association adding their voice. The South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) said that “there appears to be a distinct lack of will,” by CSA’s board of directors to deal with the Moroe issue - specifically a disciplinary hearing regarding his conduct. There is currently an independent forensic audit taking place, which is being run by Funduzi Forensic Services. Moroe was suspended on full pay in the first week of December last year and the terms of reference for that audit were finalised at the end of January with the team to conduct the audit named a few weeks later. They were expected to finish the audit at the end of May, with the final report being made available to the public. That has not happened, and as yet no date has been set for when the audit will be completed. However Saca on Monday made the point that the forensic audit should have no bearing on disciplinary matters as they relate to Moroe, and that he should have been subject to an inquiry independent of the audit, which should have been overseen by the board.

“It appears as if the Covid-19 pandemic is being used as a convenient excuse for the delay, in spite of the fact that CSA are operationally fully functional at the moment,” said Saca’s chief executive, Andrew Breetzke.

“There appears to be a distinct lack of will at board level to deal with this matter, despite the dire need for finality on this material issue for all stakeholders in cricket. It is interesting to note that there were no such delays in dealing with the numerous other CSA disciplinary matters.”

Those disciplinary matters include inquiries involving Corrie van Zyl - who is back at work at CSA - Clive Eksteen, Ziyanda Nkuta and Nassei Appiah. In addition, CSA have also made board appointments, including three independent directors in May, followed a few days later by a non-independent director, John Mogodi.

“CSA will point to the forensic audit that has not yet been completed, despite the fact that the crises that have enveloped CSA over the past 18 months are evidence of a prima facie case against Moroe,” said Breetzke. “It is hard to imagine another professional environment where such vacillation on a matter of such importance would be tolerated by a board of directors.”

The board is still headed up by CSA president Chris Nenzani, with deputy Beresford Williams also still in place, despite them overseeing a chaotic period in SA cricket where CSA’s administration came apart at the seams with the organisation being dragged to court by Saca and sponsors turning their backs on the sport.

“CSA desperately needs to regain the confidence of the players, public, broadcasters and sponsors, particularly with respect to matters of governance - its failure to bring this matter to a conclusion undermines its efforts in this regard,” said Saca president Omphile Ramela.



