Second Test, Day 1: Plays of the Day

NORTJE – Lacked consistency at SuperSport Park, struggling with lines and lengths. Look, they won’t mind him leaking runs, because his primary job is to bowl fast, but there needs to be a measure of control. There was here on Sunday, especially after lunch, and it allowed him to pick up career best figures. His 6/56 was a second Test ‘five-for’ following his 5/110 also at this venue against England last year.

200 – Or not as the case is for Sri Lanka. This is the third Test they’ve played at the ‘Bullring’, Sunday was the fifth time they’ve batted here and they’ve yet to top 200 in an innings, even when they had Marvan Attapatu, Kumar Sangakarra, Mahela Jayawardene and Sanath Jayasuriya in the line-up. Perera’s 60 is the highest score made by a Sri Lankan here.

CATCH – Excellent effort by De Kock, diving full length to his left, and poaching the ball in front of first slip - who would have caught it comfortably.

No.10 – Dean Elgar became just the tenth South African batsmen to pass 4000 Test runs. He did so only a week after Faf du Plessis became the ninth player to achieve that milestone.

FOUR – Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen will resume their second wicket partnership, currently worth 114 runs on Monday morning. It is the fourth century partnership for the Proteas in the series. For a team that has been struggling with the bat, it’s another noteworthy achievement as they continue to build a solid batting unit.