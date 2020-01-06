Sibley sizzles with batting masterclass against Proteas









Dom Sibley has been a star with the bat for England in the second test against the Proteas at Newlands. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix England: 269 & 375/7 (Sibley 125*, Stokes 72, Nortje 3/61)

South Africa: 223 all out

England lead by 421 runs England's batsmen powered the visitors into a potentially match-winning position on a hugely-entertaining fourth morning of the second Test. Dom Sibley's maiden 125 not out was the bedrock of the visitors' innings that allowed the dynamic Ben Stokes to reignite memories of his epic 258 at this same ground four years ago. Coming out to bat with the clear intent to stretch England's lead, which has now stretched to a mammoth 421, as quickly as possible Stokes went on the rampage. He showed no respect to any of the South African bowlers, going down on bended knee to reverse-sweep Dwaine Pretorius before climbing into Keshav Maharaj's left-arm spin.

He moved rapidly to a half-century off just 34 balls before Maharaj finally gained some form of revenge to dismiss the World Cup hero for 72 off 47 balls (7x4, 3x6).

The carnage did stop there though with Jos Buttler producing a cameo of 23 off just 18 balls (2x6)

But for all the entertainment in a session that yielded 157 runs in 27 overs, the plaudits must still go to Sibley.

The tall right-hander played with poise and composure and was everything England have been yearning for in recent times. South Africa will hope they find a carbon-copy when England captain Joe Root eventually rings the declaration bell.

