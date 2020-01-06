England: 269 & 375/7 (Sibley 125*, Stokes 72, Nortje 3/61)
South Africa: 223 all out
England lead by 421 runs
England's batsmen powered the visitors into a potentially match-winning position on a hugely-entertaining fourth morning of the second Test.
Dom Sibley's maiden 125 not out was the bedrock of the visitors' innings that allowed the dynamic Ben Stokes to reignite memories of his epic 258 at this same ground four years ago.
Coming out to bat with the clear intent to stretch England's lead, which has now stretched to a mammoth 421, as quickly as possible Stokes went on the rampage.
He showed no respect to any of the South African bowlers, going down on bended knee to reverse-sweep Dwaine Pretorius before climbing into Keshav Maharaj's left-arm spin.