Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius back in Proteas squad for Sri Lanka tour

Their selection, alongside Wiaan Mulder, means that the Proteas will have three seam bowling all-rounders for that three match series, and most likely finally closes the door on Chris Morris’ chances of playing at the World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Sisanda Magala and Dwaine Pretorius are back in the Proteas T20 squad for the series against Sri Lanka next month, giving them the inside track for selection for the T20 World Cup in the Middle East later this year.

Pretorius missed the tours to the West Indies and Ireland after contracting Covid, while Magala missed out on those trips after struggling in his first international series against Pakistan.

Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi will all miss the One-Day series that starts the tour; De Kock is being rested with Kyle Verrynne and Heinrich Klaasen providing options as wicketkeeper, Miller has a hamstring injury and Ngidi requested time off for personal reasons. All three will however play in the T20 series.

“With the many Covid-19-induced bio-bubbles that the touring squads have had to endure, it is pleasing to have the majority of our players available for action and we look forward to watching them in the very different conditions of Sri Lanka,” said selection convenor Victor Mpitsang.