Sisanda Magala is not a model on a stage, he’s a cricketer here to play

Gqeberha – From failing a fitness test in October to dominating the SA20 league in January, Sisanda Magala is now set to feature in the Indian Premier League after being picked by the Chennai Super Kings. It has been a roller-coaster of a ride to higher honours for Sisanda Magala.

Since India’s tour to South Africa in 2021, where Magala was selected in the Proteas Test squad, his weight has been a hot topic of conversation. Skinfold tests and the infamous 2km fitness time trial have haunted the all-rounder and kept him from playing on numerous occasions.

“People talk about the size of the player. The great Sunil Gavaskar said - cricketers are not models who are going to just walk on stage, they are here to play,” said Lions Performance Manager, Prasanna Agoram, in an exclusive interview with IOL Sport. “I always say – don’t look at the size of the dog, look at the size of the fight of the dog,” he added.

At the beginning of the summer, Magala failed a fitness test and could not play the first domestic competition of the summer. It was his most-dominant format, the shortest of the game, that he missed in Potchefstroom in October last year as a result of the fitness test that he failed. “When Sisanda Magla didn’t feature in the T20 tournament that happened in Potch, he traveled with the Lions but unfortunately he couldn’t clear the 2km sprint in 8 minutes and 30 seconds which is the norm that has been set.”

That was the only tournament in the summer that Magala missed because of his weight. From there on in, Magala produced the results he is known for in domestic cricket. He passed his second test and got stuck in when the domestic 4-Day competition started. “Most of the time, myself and Magala used to train together in the gym and I know what kind of hard yards Sisanda has put in to make sure he doesn’t fail the fitness test again,” said Agoram.

Agoram joined the Lions two years ago after his decade-long stint with the Proteas. In his two-years with the Lions, working with Magala, Agoram has been very impressed.

“I’ve been part of the Lions for two years now and I don’t know how many times he has saved the Lions in all three formats. He’s always bailed us out on many occasions, that’s what he brings to the table.” Agoram is not the only one that has recognised and publicly praised Magala. Former Proteas fast bowler, Dale Steyn, has been very vocal about Magala skillsets. Steyn, bowling coach at Sunrisers Eastern Cape, ensured Magala’s services were secured by the Gqeberha-based franchise in the SA20, beating a determined JSK in the auction last year.

“Dale Steyn appreciates Magala to the core and believes that he is an absolute match winner not only with the ball but also with the bat. The battle was intense in terms of acquiring the services of Magala because we knew what he could bring to the table,” Agoram told IOL Sport. “Two teams fought hard for him. We put the first bid as Joburg Super Kings and it went on to 5.5 million rand and finally we went out of cash and lost his services to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. “I'm not surprised he did so well in the SA20 where the whole world watched and saw the quality he brings.”

Magala took the red-hot form he showed in the SA20 into the international scene and scooped a man of the match award for his 3/37 in the second ODI against the Netherlands. He followed up that performance with a maiden ODI career five-for and helped South Africa dismantle the Dutch in the Pink Day ODI. Right after the series, Magala was picked up by the Indian Premier League’s most-successful franchise, Chennai Super Kings, as a replacement for the injured Kyle Jamieson.

“When Kyle Jamieson got injured and Chennai Super Kings were looking for a guy who’s a complete package, who can bowl well in the death overs and can bat a bit, there’s no surprise when they called on Magala to replace Kyle. He’s someone who’s going to bring balance to CSK,” said Agoram. “Magala is a guy who’s going to give you everything he's got. His attitude is absolutely unbelievable. “I’m expecting that he will get a chance to step into the field to play and prove why I rate him as one of the best in the world in white-ball cricket.