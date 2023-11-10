Independent Online
Friday, November 10, 2023

South Africa bowl first against Afghanistan, Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo in for Proteas

Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa during the 2023 Betway ODI International Series match between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

The Proteas will have to chase again in the Cricket World Cup, after losing the toss to Afghanistan on Friday. Andile Phehlukwayo (pictured) and Gerald Coetzee come in to the team for the clash. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in their Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In their final group game before the semi-finals next week, South Africa made two changes to their lineup with Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi sitting out. Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee come in to the team for the clash.

It means South Africa will have to chase once more, having failed batting second against the Netherlands, scraping home against Pakistan and losing comprehensively against table-toppers India.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, did not make any changes to their side.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

