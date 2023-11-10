Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat first against South Africa in their Cricket World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Friday.
In their final group game before the semi-finals next week, South Africa made two changes to their lineup with Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi sitting out. Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee come in to the team for the clash.
It means South Africa will have to chase once more, having failed batting second against the Netherlands, scraping home against Pakistan and losing comprehensively against table-toppers India.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, did not make any changes to their side.
Teams:
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
