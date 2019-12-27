Vernon Philander has helped the Proteas to dominate England with the ball on day 2 of the first test. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PRETORIA - Debutant Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje caused some serious damage to the English batting lineup taking three wickets between them during the second spell of the second day at SuperSport Park. England limped to a 157 for six at the tea break after Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander laid the groundwork for the new seam bowling duo of Pretorius and Nortje.

The tourists returned from the lunch break on 60 for two before Philander struck another major blow taking the wicket of danger man and captain Joe Root.

Philander was reintroduced into the attack after a miserly first spell of 5-5-0-1 conceding his first run after delivering 33 dot balls. But he finally got his man four deliveries late with Root nicking the ball to South African keeper Quinton de Kock.

Ben Stokes, another major England thorn stepped onto the field, joining Joe Denly in the middle.