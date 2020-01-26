England: 400 & 248 (Sibley 44, Root 58, Hendricks 5/64)
South Africa: 183 (De Kock 76, Pretorius 37, Wood 5/46)
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will need to chase down a world record target over the course of the final two days to rescue the series.
The tourists set the Proteas a mammoth 466 to win after earlier dismissing the home side for a paltry 183. Captain Joe Root chose not to enforce the follow-on, and instead piled further misery on the home team by adding 248 in the second innings.
In fact, Root led the charge with his 47th career half-century.
It is a virtual impossible task for the Proteas, particularly as their batting unit is devoid of any confidence or form.