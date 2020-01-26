South Africa need a mammoth 466 to win









South Africa's Beuran Hendricks celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters England: 400 & 248 (Sibley 44, Root 58, Hendricks 5/64)

South Africa: 183 (De Kock 76, Pretorius 37, Wood 5/46) JOHANNESBURG – South Africa will need to chase down a world record target over the course of the final two days to rescue the series. The tourists set the Proteas a mammoth 466 to win after earlier dismissing the home side for a paltry 183. Captain Joe Root chose not to enforce the follow-on, and instead piled further misery on the home team by adding 248 in the second innings. In fact, Root led the charge with his 47th career half-century. It is a virtual impossible task for the Proteas, particularly as their batting unit is devoid of any confidence or form.

It was only Quinton de Kock - as he has done all series - that offered any resistance with his fourth half century of the series. Dwaine Pretorius partnered De Kock for a period of time in the middle, but he too fell to the magic of Ben Stokes.

For the rest, it was yet another sorry tale with England's fast bowler Mark Wood helping him to five wickets.

South Africa's bid to limit the damage suffered an early blow when veteran seamer Vernon Philander limped after delivering just nine balls in his final Test appearance.

The young Proteas attack, though, never buckled a showed good learning after their first innings mauling. Debutant Beuran Hendricks, in particular, stuck to his task manfully to finish with a maiden Test five-for.

It is now up to the batsmen to at least show some form of fight over the next two days and not just roll over and hand England the series.

@ZaahierAdams

