Taskin Ahmed picks up five as Proteas bowled out for 154 in ODI series decider

Centurion — Taskin Ahmed claimed a second career ‘five-for’ to blow the Proteas away in a stunning spell on Wednesday, putting Bangladesh on the brink of an historic triumph in the Betway One-Day series. Taskin changed the course of the South African innings in the third ODI at SuperSport Park, with a double strike in nine balls that saw him dismiss both Kyle Verreynne and the well-set Janneman Malan.

South Africa had won the toss and chose to bat first, an unusual decision by Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, who felt the pitch looked easy and hoped that with dew later might spice up a bit. Initially that assessment looked to be correct with Quinton de Kock and Malan hitting eight boundaries in just 6.3 overs, to seemingly give the Proteas control. With Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who also claimed he would have batted had he won the toss, desperately seeking some control, De Kock casually struck the off-spinner Mehidy Hassan to Mahmadullah at long-off after scoring 12.

Taskin, after bowling two overs from the West Lane End, switched to the Hennops River End, a move that paid immediate dividends. Verreynne was looking in control, but he too was too casual in driving with an angled bat, only succeeding in chopping the ball onto the leg-stump. In Taskin’s next over, he removed Malan, getting a ball to bounce a little bit more and leave the right handed opener off the pitch with Malan, who shuffled out of his crease, edging behind to an ecstatic Mushfiqur Rahim. Malan scored 39 off 56 balls hitting seven fours but was furious with his dismissal knowing he’d thrown away a good start. His mood would not have been helped by what followed.

In the next over Bavuma, missed an attempted sweep and was trapped lbw for two, a short while after that Shoriful Islam, who’d replaced Taskin, picked up the crucial wicket of the in-form Rassie van der Dussen for four, with another ball that bounced mored than the batter anticipated, with the edge flying to Mehidy at point. The Proteas had lost four wickets for 17 runs in 27 balls. There was some brief respite when Dwaine Pretorius, who’d replaced Wayne Parnell, shared a 24-run stand for the sixth wicket David Miller. However Taskin returned again, taking three wickets in his next burst to finish off the Proteas. Pretorius who’d struck some lovely shots, including a lofted straight drive for six off Mehidy, chased a wide delivery and was caught behind by Mushfiqur for 20, while Miller was caught by the wicket-keeper down the legside after scoring 16.

Kagiso Rabada became Taskin’s fifth wicket, with Mushfiqur completing a fine low catch setting off celebrations that saw the bowler charge away towards midwicket, while the veteran ‘keeper injured his right shoulder when he threw the ball in the air. “I’m just very happy,” Taskin said in an interview with SuperSport after the innings. “I just tried to stick to my processes and the basics. There were a few balls that bounced a bit more, but I stuck with my plans, bowled my lines and lengths and then tried to mix it up with a few ‘cross seam’ deliveries.” He finished with 5/35 in nine overs, while Shakib picked up 2/24 and Mehidy and Shofriful claimed a wicket each.

