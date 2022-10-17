Temba Bavuma absent from Proteas warm-up, but ‘building nicely’ ahead of T20 World Cup

Cape Town - South Africa are between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, they are keen to give Temba Bavuma some game time to find form. On the other hand, they know that any further failures ahead of next Monday’s T20 World Cup opener in Hobart will only increase the pressure on their captain. Bavuma, who is struggling with a viral infection picked up on the preceding India tour, ultimately did not take the field in the first warm-up game against New Zealand in Brisbane on Monday, leaving just Wednesday’s match against Bangladesh as his last chance for any preparation in the middle.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the absence of Bavuma and also Quinton de Kock, the Proteas put out a makeshift opening pair of Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw who dealt with New Zealand’s below-par 98 all out in clinical fashion. The duo raced to 66/1 in 6.5 overs before Hendricks was caught on the cover boundary for 27 off 24 balls (4x4, 1x6). It was the perfect platform that enabled the Proteas to coast home by nine wickets in just 11.1 overs with Rossouw finishing unbeaten on 54 (31 balls, 9x4, 1x6). Proteas vice-captain Keshav Maharaj was not too concerned about Bavuma, saying “we will probably see him in the next game” and that “he is building up nicely towards the World Cup”.

Maharaj was, though, impressed with the way the batters chased down the Black Caps’ total. “Rilee has been in spectacular form and he just makes this look easy. I think the structure and the blueprint of our batting really came to the fore on a difficult wicket,” Maharaj said. A major positive, however, from the hit-out at the Allan Border Field was the return to form of Tabraiz Shamsi. The leg-spinner is an integral part of the Proteas’ game plan, and is ranked among the top bowlers’ in the shortest format, but was off the mark in India.

Story continues below Advertisement

RESULT | South Africa win by 9 wickets



Rilee Rossouw (54*) led the chase as we claim victory in the warm up game against New Zealand.



Earlier, Keshav Maharaj (3/17), Tabraiz Shamsi (2/6) and Wayne Parnell (2/8) stood out with the ball



📸 ICC/Getty#T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/atqsLFE8yR — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 17, 2022 Shamsi, though, is a “confidence bowler” and when he gets his tail up is virtually unstoppable, and it bodes well for the Proteas that he combined well with Maharaj with the spinners claiming combined figures of 5/23 to run through New Zealand. “I think India was a severely long tour for us from a mental point of view. Having said, coming back from two series losses, it was important that we created some momentum again. Warm-up games can be monotonous and lose intensity, but I thought the guys were very professional out on the field,” Maharaj said. “I don't think it was spinner friendly, but rather just a bit slow which allowed us to try and utilise the conditions. I thought Shammo (Shamsi) bowled exceptionally well.

Story continues below Advertisement