Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada rested for ODI and T20 series against India

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada have been rested from the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday. Proteas ODI captain Bavuma and Rabada are among a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to play red-ball cricket as emphasis is placed on the Test series for which both will return.

India will be touring South African from December 10 to January 7. The tour, comprises of three T20 Internationals (T20Is), three One-Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches.

WP trio heed the call Western Province trio Mihlali Mpongwana, David Bedingham and Nandre Burger have earned their maiden call-ups to the national set-up. Fast bowler Burger is rewarded for his outstanding all-round form this season by being named in all three squads, while batsman Bedingham is picked in the Test squad. All-rounder Mpongwana, meanwhile, has been named in the ODI squad following a successful CSA Division 1 One-Day Cup campaign.

Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs has been included in the Test squad for the first time. The 23-year-old, is already capped in both white-ball formats. Province wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne has been recalled to the ODI and Test squads. The 26-year-old last featured for the Proteas in the Test series against Australia in January. Other notable selections include Dolphins seam bowler Ottniel Baartman in the white-ball squads and Lions all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the ODI and Test squads.

Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will miss the 3rd T20I and ODI series and will instead, together with Bavuma and Rabada, play in the round of first-class matches for their respective domestic teams from December 14 to 17 in preparation for the Test series. T20I captain Aiden Markram will captain the ODI side in Bavuma’s absence. Titans fast bowler Lizaad Williams suffered a groin strain during this past weekend’s four-day match against Province. He will undergo further medical assessments this week to determine the extent of the injury.

Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje (lower back stress fracture) and Wayne Parnell (left shoulder) were not considered for selection as they are still undergoing rehabilitation for their respective injuries. The T20I squad will get together in Durban on Thursday, 07 December.

Proteas T20I squad against India Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Ottniel Baartman (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Gerald Coetzee (Momentum Multiply Titans, 1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira (Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors, 1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans, 1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), and Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans). Proteas ODI squad against India Aiden Markram (captain, Momentum Multiply Titans), Ottniel Baartman (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Nandre Burger (Western Province), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Mihlali Mpongwana (Western Province), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and Lizaad Williams (Momentum Multiply Titans).