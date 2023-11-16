South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in their Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.
With plenty cloud overhead, there were concerns the match would be delayed but the clash was set to begin on time at 10.30am SA time.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma claimed his place in the starting XI as an injury cloud hung over the player after he injured his hamstring last week. Bavuma said he was not at 100% yet, but that it would ‘just have to be good enough’.
In the only change to the team, Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi. It means South Africa would employ three seamers and two spinners in their bowling attack.
Labuschagne starts for Australia
For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne starts ahead of Marcus Stoinis.
Teams
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Josh Inglis (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood