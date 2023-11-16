Independent Online
Thursday, November 16, 2023

Temba Bavuma back to lead Proteas as SA bat first in World Cup semi-final against Australia

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma gestures during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma claimed his place in the starting XI after an injury cloud hung over the player after he injured his hamstring last week. Picture: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first in their Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

With plenty cloud overhead, there were concerns the match would be delayed but the clash was set to begin on time at 10.30am SA time.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma claimed his place in the starting XI as an injury cloud hung over the player after he injured his hamstring last week. Bavuma said he was not at 100% yet, but that it would ‘just have to be good enough’.

In the only change to the team, Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi. It means South Africa would employ three seamers and two spinners in their bowling attack.

Labuschagne starts for Australia

For Australia, Marnus Labuschagne starts ahead of Marcus Stoinis.

Teams

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Temba Bavuma (capt), 3 Rassie van der Dussen, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 David Warner, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Josh Inglis (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

