Monday, October 24, 2022

Temba Bavuma back to lead Proteas in opening T20 World Cup game against Zimbabwe

Proteas T20 captain Temba Bavuma returns to the starting line-up for their opening World Cup game. Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Temba Bavuma returned the proteas starting eleven for their opening match against neighbours Zimbabwe, who chose to bat in Monday's T20 World Cup match which is taking place in Hobart.

Bavuma, missed South Africa last two ODIs against India two weeks ago with illness and would have played in last week's warm-up match against Bangladesh, until that match was rained out.

With lots of rain around the Tasmanian capital and a pitch that had provided plenty of assistance for the seamers, it was no surprise that Proteas went with an attack laden with fast bowlers. Kagiso Rabada is playing his 50th T20 International, and will be backed up by Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell. Keshav Maharaj provides a frontline spin option, while Aiden Markram may feature as back up.

The start of the match was delayed by half an hour after a late finish in the preceding game between Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

TEAMS

South Africa - Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Zimbabwe - Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (capt), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

@shockerhess

