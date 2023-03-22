Temba Bavuma led from the front ... How Proteas rated in ODIs against the West Indies

Gqeberha — The Proteas levelled the one-day international series 1-1 against the West Indies in Potchefstroom and gave new coach Rob Walter his first win in charge of the team. IOL Sport’s Ongama Gcwabe rates how each player performed during the series.

6.5 - Quinton de Kock: 48 runs, Ave: 48, HS: 48 The explosive opener had a good run at Buffalo Park during the second match. He looked like the Quinton de Kock of old - calm under pressure and attacking in the first powerplay. His innings reminded everyone of his quality, despite his lack of big scores recently. 9 - Temba Bavuma: 144 runs, Ave: 144, HS: 144

The captain had an incredible and career-defining series. His century at Buffalo Park marked the continuation of his new dominance with the bat. 3 - Ryan Rickelton 17 runs, Ave: 8.50, HS: 14 The talented youngster did not have a dream debut ODI series. A player of his quality needs complete backing and a definitive role in the team.

5 - Aiden Markram: 25 runs, Ave: 25, HS: 25, Wickets: 1, BB 1/30 Aiden Markram was excellent with the ball in the third and final match. He bowled 34 dot balls in the sixty balls he bowled in the series, but it was in his primary role in the team that he fell short. He is yet to to live up to his potential with the bat in ODI cricket. 9 - Heinrich Klassen: 119 runs, Ave: 119, HS: 119

Heinrich Klassen came into the side in the last match and scored a match-winning 119. He silenced all the doubters and cemented his spot in the team with a second century. 5 - Marco Jansen: 60 runs, Ave: 30, HS: 43, Wickets: 3, BB: 2/46 The all-rounder had a challenging match in East London where he was poor with both bat and ball. However, in the second match, Marco Jansen brought a totally different energy and executed his plans superbly. With the ball, he grabbed career best figures of 2/46 and also showed his ability with the bat with a 33-ball 43 in Potchefstroom.

6.5 - Gerald Coetzee: Wickets: 5, Ave: 22, BB: 3/57 South Africa’s top wicket-taker in the series, Gerald Coetzee has been impressive since he made his Test debut last month. His raw pace and competitiveness will make him successful in international cricket. With that said, Coetzee is by no means the finished article. There were moments in the series where his inexperience got the better of him. 5 - Lungi Ngidi and Bjorn Fortuin

4 - Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell 3 - Tristan Stubbs