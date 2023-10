Temba Bavuma returns as Proteas make three changes, bowl first against Pakistan

South Africa made three changes as they lost the toss and were asked to bowl first against Pakistan in their Cricket World Cup match in Chennai on Friday.

With Temba Bavuma returning from illness to captain the Proteas as Reeza Hendricks drops out of the team, South Africa also made two other changes. Kagiso Rabada who was struggling with a lower back spasm made way for Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi came in for Lizaad Williams.