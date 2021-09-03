Temba Bavuma returns home, Keshav Maharaj to captain Proteas

JOHANNESBURG - South African captain Temba Bavuma will return to the country from Sri Lanka after suffering a broken thumb during the first One-day International on Thursday. Bavuma, was struck on the right thumb while trying to evade an errant throw from a Sri Lankan fielder while batting during the opening match of a three game series in Colombo. Bavuma was on 38 when he retired hurt at the end of the 28th over in the innings, having initially tried to continue batting.

“Scans have indicated a fracture and Bavuma will return to South Africa as soon as possible to consult a specialist,” Cricket SA said in a statement on Friday morning. A date for Bavuma’s return to the playing field will be determined once that process has been completed. Left arm spinner, Keshav Maharaj will take over as South Africa’s captain for the remainder of the One-Day series. The second match will be played at the Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. The national selectors will meet in the next few days to determine who will captain the side in the three match T20 series which will be played next week.