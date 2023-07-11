Temba Bavuma wants to write his own story and captain Proteas to an elusive World Cup win

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma hopes that his first One Day International World Cup as both a player and captain will become South Africa’s first time winning the World Cup trophy. It is not common that a player’s debut as captain at a World Cup is also his debut playing at such a big tournament. This is South Africa’s story, Temba Bavuma’s to be precise and the uniqueness of it.

The majority of the players in the current Proteas ODI squad have never been to an ODI World Cup. There’s only about six players in Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram who have had a taste of it. Bavuma is currently enjoying a good ODI form after scoring centuries against England and the West Indies earlier this year. Even in the year before, Bavuma made the Indians sweat at Boland Park in Paarl with a classy hundred. This upcoming October when South Africa compete at the World Cup in India, Bavuma will rely on his form to guide him into having a successful tournament with the Proteas.

As captain, Bavuma hopes to become the first to bring the trophy to South Africa and he knows there’s no better opportunity than to do it this year. “Everyone has their own story. We can mention Siya Kolisi, Graeme Smith, but the fact is that all those guys have a uniquely different story,” Bavuma told IOL Sport in an exclusive interview. “Mine is also different,” he continued. “It hurts that as a team and a nation we’ve never won a World Cup. That is the one thing we always talk about as a team.

“I want to be the first captain to win a World Cup for South Africa. This is not related to being black or white, it is about being the first to do it. “That is what I want to be remembered for. We will see come October-November if we are able to make this dream a reality.” Bavuma added. On October eighth, South Africa will start their World Cup campaign against the Dutch, the same team that knocked them out of the T20 World Cup last year.

“We’re starting with the Netherlands in October and I know all the noise and all those T20 World Cup conversations will start again.” said Bavuma. That is how the recently concluded camp in Durban comes into the picture, to discuss how to better handle the pressures that come with World Cups. As much as the camp was labeled as a skills-camp, the management also focused on building a team culture and a team identity. It is in understanding themselves as a team and how they want to play that South Africa will find a better way to respond in high pressure situations and in World Cups as per Bavuma and the management.

To South Africa’s advantage, the Australian ODI team will make an exceptional opponent to practice on and to find their identity against when Australia tours South Africa next month. “There’s still a lot of cricket we need to play, we have Australia first up and then we can start talking about the Netherlands’ World Cup game in October,” said Bavuma. “At times when we’re playing in World Cups and in any games where there’s a lot of pressure, we tend to fail. When we talk about identity, we are trying to find something to lean on when we find ourselves in those situations, something that will act as a base of who we are as a team and in turn lead us to performing in those situations.