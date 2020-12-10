Test cricket returns to SA after CSA, Sri Lanka confirm tour

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket have confirm that the two-match, Test Series scheduled to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg from 26 December will go ahead as planned.

The series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, will start in Centurion on Boxing Day, whole the second Test will be played at the Wanderers.

The Sri Lanka Men’s team will leave for South Africa as scheduled, while head coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist, will travel to South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.

“Cricket South Africa appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket under the leadership of Ashley de Silva, who has never wavered in its willingness to engage us in important and open discussions around our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour,” CSA acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said.