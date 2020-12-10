Test cricket returns to SA after CSA, Sri Lanka confirm tour
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Sri Lanka Cricket have confirm that the two-match, Test Series scheduled to be played in Centurion and Johannesburg from 26 December will go ahead as planned.
The series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship, will start in Centurion on Boxing Day, whole the second Test will be played at the Wanderers.
The Sri Lanka Men’s team will leave for South Africa as scheduled, while head coach Mickey Arthur, accompanied by a health specialist, will travel to South Africa to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.
ALSO READ: Proteas to tour Pakistan but home Tests in doubt
“Cricket South Africa appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket under the leadership of Ashley de Silva, who has never wavered in its willingness to engage us in important and open discussions around our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour,” CSA acting CEO, Kugandrie Govender said.
“We are thankful that these discussions have allayed any trepidation around CSA’s ability to successfully host home tours in these unpredicted times.
“As always, we are excited to host the Sri Lankan team in this important, World Test Championship series that will yield crucial points towards the points table for the eventual winners.
“We are also certain that cricket fans around the world will tune in for another series of thrilling cricket on display.”
ALSO READ: Cricket SA confident Sri Lanka tour will go ahead
Test Series against Sri Lanka:
Saturday, 26-30 December 2020: South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion
Sunday, 03-07 January 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
IOLSport