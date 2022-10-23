The pressure is on and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma is ‘ready to face up to it’

South Africans have a tendency to place World Cup-winning captains on the highest of pedestals. Francois Pienaar, John Smit, and of course, Siya Kolisi. Hollywood blockbuster movies, and award-winning documentaries, have followed them.

No South African cricket captain has ever come close to emulating their oval-ball counterparts though. Temba Bavuma is the latest in the queue to attempt the almost impossible when he leads the Proteas in their clash against African neighbours Zimbabwe in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup opener in Hobart on Monday. But like others before him Bavuma is needing to fend off the vultures at home before even tackling the opposition.

Every moment of every waking day Bavuma finds his position - let alone leadership - in the South Africa’s T20 team questioned. Much like load shedding, it is the hot topic around every braai and in every pub and shebeen around the country. The case against Bavuma is that he does not cut it as an opening batter in international 20-over cricket. That his range of shots against the new ball is said to be inadequate, as is the ferocity with which he hits it. This is supported by the fact that he was not picked up by anyone of the six independently-owned SA20 franchises.

The debate is not without merit. Due to a combination of injury and illness Bavuma has played just seven - all against India away - of South Africa’s 14 T20's since last year’s World Cup in the UAE. A top score of 35 and a cumulative total of 64 runs at an average of 10.66 only fuels the fire even more. However, there is much more to Bavuma's place in the team than those numbers. He is the captain and his importance in that role cannot be underestimated. There can be no room for sentiment in selecting sporting teams but Bavuma's position embraces a great deal more.

Prior to his elevation to the white-ball throne South Africa had lost five successive T20 International series. Since then they have won five from seven, and while he may have been absent through injury for the victories in England and Ireland, the blueprint and strategy that he helped develop was clearly evident. Bavuma is also a fiercely determined individual that has always had to fight for his place in the sun. And he knows it’s only Round 1 of hopefully seven at the Bellerive Oval. “I'm aware of the conversations happening in my head regarding my game, regarding how I'm going to go about leading the team. I'm not aware of what's happening outside of what's been spoken about or discussed with the team.

“I think the element of pressure, I think that's something that's not really unique to me as a player, as a sportsman. I think all players have to deal with that pressure. Yes, it comes in different forms. “Obviously being the captain, it's a lot more blown up. All eyes are on you. There's a lot more critique regarding your performances and just how you are as a leader. “Obviously, like I said, with the title of being captain comes that responsibility, and it's not something that one can really shy away from. So with all the, like I say, the pressure that is upon me, I'll face up to it as honourably and with as much gratitude as I can.”

Bavuma certainly has the backing of his team, of the outgoing coach Mark Boucher and of the selection panel headed by Victor Mpitsang. CHECK OUT THE IOL SPORT T20 WORLD CUP DIGIMAG HERE And therefore, despite Reeza Hendricks’ push for inclusion on sheer weight of runs, Bavuma can confidently stride into battle.

“In terms of the team, there won't be any surprises from that point of view, at least for the guys here in the team. We know what we're going to do. We know how we're going to do it. And we're all quite comfortable around all of that. That's where my focus is. That's where the focus is with the guys that are here on the team. Anything else, that's for other ears, I guess,” he said. LIKELY TEAMS FOR HOBART South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi.