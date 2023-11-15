The rain gods could finally be shining on Proteas at a Cricket World Cup

For the first time in Cricket World Cups for South Africa, the stars look to be aligning in our favour. Rain is forecast for Kolkata, where the Proteas will take on Australia in the World Cup semi-final on Thursday, which will potentially have an impact on the match.

There is a 50% chance of rain on Thursday and a whooping 90% chance on Friday, the day set aside as the reserve day for the completion of play in the event of rain interruptions. If both days are washed out South Africa would qualify for the final by virtue of finishing in second place in the round-robin stage of the World Cup, one spot above Australia. Who would have thought that rain and South Africa in World Cups would go hand-in-hand after the disappointments of the rain-affected exits from the 1992, 2003 and 2015 editions?