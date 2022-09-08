Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Third England-Proteas Test in doubt following death of Queen Elizabeth II



A fan sits under an umbrella as the rain falls down while they game didn't start yet due to the weather condition on day 1 of the third Test match between England and South Africa at the Oval in London on Thursday. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP

Published 2h ago

London — Cricket chiefs announced that Friday's play between England and South Africa’s Proteas in the third Test at the Oval would not take place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that updates would be "provided in due course".

Thursday's first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.

"Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday's play between England and South Africa Men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the (women's domestic) Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place," said an ECB statement.

"For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course."

IOL Sport

