’This team is in a very good space at the moment’, says Proteas coach Mark Boucher

Dubai - Proteas coach Mark Boucher is hoping South African cricket fans can return to stadiums at home this summer to see up close the strong bond that exists within his team. The Proteas have been on the road since April and have not played in front of their home supporters since prior to start of the Covid-19 pandemic back in March 2020. But with the restrictions slowly being eased in South Africa with spectators having returned to football and domestic cricket matches recently, there is great optimism that the Proteas will be playing in front of crowds once India arrive in the country for a bumper end-of-year tour.

The New Year Test against India has already been moved from the Wanderers back to Newlands in Cape Town in anticipation of fans returning to the stadium. "This team is in a very good space at the moment. It might not come through in media every now and again, but I can guarantee you right now that they are very, very strong and together and hopefully that is reflecting on our performances and hopefully people can come and watch the guys and see it for themselves when we do get back home," Boucher said after the win over England which unfortunately was not enough for the Proteas to progress to the T20 World Cup semi-finals here in the UAE.

Boucher's term since taking over as Proteas head coach in late 2019 has been embroiled in drama throughout - particularly off the field - but the former Proteas Test wicket-keeper is hoping that with the steady progression of the national team on the field over the past few months that the cricket once again returns to take centre stage.