India captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul appeal for a caught behind against Proteas captain Dean Elgar. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli, India’s outburst after DRS review against Proteas

By Michael Sherman Time of article published 3h ago

Johannesburg - Following the comments of India’s captain Virat Kohli in response to a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) outcome during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday, twitter users have reacted with much anger and some humour to the incident.

SA opener Dean Elgar was given out lbw by umpire Marais Erasmus, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 21st over the innings. The DRS decision, however, overturned the decision as it showed the ball going over the stumps.

When the decision was overturned, Indian players could be heard voicing their frustration with the decision.

Ashwin said: “You should find better ways to win, SuperSport”

Kohli said: “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time”

KL Rahul said: “Whole country playing against 11 guys”

Kohli then added: “Well done DRS, very well done. Certainly conducting a fair game here”

In the aftermath, twitter users did not take kindly to the behaviour of the Indian cricket team.

Daniel Alexander said India’s behaviour was abusive.

In reference to Kagiso Rabada receiving sanctions from the International Cricket Council in the past for his celebration of wickets, Pavillion Opinions joked:

Another user joked:

And then called Kohli a brat:

Kohli was again the target from another user who cited Kohli’s poor run of form:

Self-confessed rugby fan A-P Cronje suggested a non-cricketing solution to the situation:

