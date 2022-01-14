Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli, India’s outburst after DRS review against Proteas

Johannesburg - Following the comments of India’s captain Virat Kohli in response to a controversial Decision Review System (DRS) outcome during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday, twitter users have reacted with much anger and some humour to the incident. SA opener Dean Elgar was given out lbw by umpire Marais Erasmus, bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 21st over the innings. The DRS decision, however, overturned the decision as it showed the ball going over the stumps.

When the decision was overturned, Indian players could be heard voicing their frustration with the decision. Ashwin said: “You should find better ways to win, SuperSport” Kohli said: “Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time”

KL Rahul said: “Whole country playing against 11 guys” Kohli then added: “Well done DRS, very well done. Certainly conducting a fair game here” In the aftermath, twitter users did not take kindly to the behaviour of the Indian cricket team.

Daniel Alexander said India’s behaviour was abusive. Indian players especially Virat Kohli should learn to respect the opposition, umpires, match referee, spectators & most importantly the gentlemen's game. India's abusive behaviour is one of the many reasons for them to be the most unpopular team in cricket history. @ICC #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) January 13, 2022 In reference to Kagiso Rabada receiving sanctions from the International Cricket Council in the past for his celebration of wickets, Pavillion Opinions joked: ICC statement on Kohli stump mic rant: "After reviewing the audio and video we have decided to award three demerit points to Rabada for being in the ground when the incident occured." — Pavilion Opinions (@pavilionopinion) January 13, 2022 Another user joked:

If Kohli thinks Supersport have an agenda against them, wait till they deal with SABC.



They’ll switch to Anaconda in the middle of a DRS review . Hlaudi’s guys dont give a fuck. — Djasprit Bamrah (@BoknRoll) January 13, 2022 And then called Kohli a brat: Kohli is the kid that took his bat and went home when he got out. He is what happens when you allow your child to behave like a brat. — Djasprit Bamrah (@BoknRoll) January 13, 2022 Kohli was again the target from another user who cited Kohli’s poor run of form: interesting stat from the South Africa test, apparently Virat Kohli has shouted into more stump mics today (1) than he's scored international hundreds since November 2019 (0) — Will 🚾 (@ohlookitswill_) January 13, 2022 Self-confessed rugby fan A-P Cronje suggested a non-cricketing solution to the situation: