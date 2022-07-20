UK heatwave helping Proteas to ‘feel at home’ in England

Cape Town - Proteas captain Keshav Maharaj believes the current heat wave the United Kingdom is experiencing is making his team feel "at home". The mercury levels touched a near record 40 degrees Celsius in Durham on Tuesday and the visitors used the sweltering conditions to their advantage by running England ragged in the series opener as the Proteas posted 333/5.

Having encountered the most intense mid-day heat, England's famed batting unit faltered in their reply as the Proteas bowling unit dismissed the hosts for just 271 in 46.5 overs to claim a 62-run win and 1-0 series lead. "We didn't expect the heatwave in England at this time but we felt at home," Maharaj said. Proteas batting hero Rassie van der Dussen, who struck a career-best 134, also believed South Africa's experience of such extreme conditions was a factor.

"It was pretty hot, but we are used to it. It was quite dry and windy," said Van der Dussen, who left the field during England's innings due to dehydration. Maharaj was full of praise for Van der Dussen for the way he controlled the Proteas innings throughout, and also for the returning Aiden Markram (77 and 2/25) that shone with both bat and ball. "The boys were clinical. Rassie set the tone with the bat and the rest followed," Maharaj said. "Rassie set up the tempo of the innings and Aiden came in and continued that. His (Markram) bowling is underrated and happy he got his reward."

Van der Dussen's 151-run partnership with Markam for the fourth wicket anchored the Proteas innings. Despite the intense heat it was based on brilliant running between the wickets with not a single six struck in the entire 50 overs. "We came into this series knowing we have to play smart cricket, physically it was hard but the game plan was to get into a good position and run hard," Van der Dussen said. "He (Markram) played brilliantly, all the guys who came in showed great intent. We are pretty happy with the batting effort."

