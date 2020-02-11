EAST LONDON – Experienced South African Dale Steyn has his eye on the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year as he takes on added responsibility as mentor to his team’s young fast bowlers.
Steyn is regarded as one of the greatest quick bowlers to play the game, but has been laid low by injury for long periods in the last three years.
The 36-year-old is set to play his first Twenty20 International since March 2019 when South Africa host England in the first match of a three-game series at Buffalo Park on Wednesday.
Steyn, who ended his test career in August having taken 439 wickets in 93 matches, says his only goal for now is to play in the T20 World Cup in October.
"With test cricket, the workload was too much as I want to extend my career for as long as I can," Steyn told reporters on Tuesday.