BERLIN – The Proteas have experienced the worst kind of nightmares at ICC tournaments over the years, and Steve Waugh feels that part of the reason for it is that they have been “too regimented and too one-dimensional”.
The former Australian captain, speaking in Berlin ahead of the Laureus Sports Awards on Monday night, told Independent Media that luck has played a part in his country’s success at major events, and that things will change for South Africa once they make that breakthrough.
Coach Mark Boucher will hope that the Proteas experience such joy at the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, although he will be smarting from the 2-1 series defeat to England following the five-wicket victory in Centurion on Sunday.
Australia begin their preparations in South Africa on Monday for three T20 internationals and three ODIs against the Proteas, but often get over the line in ICC tournaments.
Waugh – who is also a Laureus Academy member – embodied that mental toughness throughout his career, and said that the key is to have a number of solutions when you are in trouble on the field.