Time seems to heal all wounds. At least it appears that way with the Australian cricket team as they returned to the scene of their darkest nightmare on Tuesday morning. It was here at the foot of Table Mountain that Australian cricket plunged to an all-time low just under two years ago. Young opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught red-handed attempting to use yellow sandpaper to alter the state of the ball during the third Test.

It led to banishment of Australian captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner for a full year for their role in the ball-tampering incident. Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

“We haven’t spoken about it all. It feels like a long time ago. We have played a lot of cricket between then and now. We’ve played South Africa a lot. Business as usual here,” fast bowler Pat Cummins said on the eve of the T20 decider here on Wednesday.

Cummins also stressed that the drama that unfolded has not left lingering scars and that the picturesque venue remains one of his favourite grounds in the world.

“(Newlands is) beautiful. We always seem to have our team photo here with Table Mountain in the background. I love coming to Cape Town,” he said.

The atmosphere is expected to be electric for the T20 series-decider with another full house on the cards, but it should be nothing like the emotionally-charged environment during that third Test.