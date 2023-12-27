It was Rabada's 14th five-wicket haul in his 61st Test and his fourth in eight Tests at Centurion, but his first against India.

"Temba [captain Bavuma] goes with his gut feel as to what the best way to get a wicket is and there is always that expectation on me," said Rabada. "It's my job, and all I want to do is take wickets. It's not a heavy burden for me. "I was pretty happy with the way I bowled.

"What I try to do on any pitch is just put the ball in the right area over and over again, but sometimes you can bowl in the right area and not be so successful. "Today was my day. "I've been pretty focused in my training and the ball has been coming out nicely, my body and mind have felt good. So I came into the Test quite confident.

"India have a quality batting line-up and we would have taken 208 for eight before the start of play, having sent them in to bat. We're happy with that."

While left-arm quick Nandre Burger made an encouraging debut with 2/50 in 15 overs, South Africa's other seamers lacked consistency and India were also satisfied with their position. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul led the way with a fine 70 not out, making light of the testing batting conditions with 10 fours and two sixes. "KL (Rahul) was doing what he always does," India batting coach Vikram Rathore said.

"Every time we are in a tough situation, he's the one who handles it very well. He had a very clear game-plan and he defended the right balls.