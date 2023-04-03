Cape Town - Proteas Test batter Keegan Petersen has returned home to the Rocks and is hoping he can help them win some silverware next season. Petersen, 29, is a born-and-bred Bolander, having begun his first-class career at Boland Park more than a decade ago. The stylish right-hander forged fond memories at the Winelands venue, most notably when he struck a career-best 225 not out there.

He, however, originally moved to Bloemfontein to play for the Knights before moving to the Dolphins to further his career. Petersen enjoyed a successful period at Kingsmead, earning a Proteas Test cap in the process, and winning two Cricket South Africa 4-Day Series titles with the Durban-based team, including last season’s championship. But home is where the heart is for Petersen and he has opted to resume his career where it all began, from next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Rocks (@the_rocks_paarl) “I can’t tell you how glad I am to be home. All those years ago, when I had to leave, there was a bitter-sweet feeling because you never want to leave home,” Petersen told the Rocks’ media. “So, to come back here, and do what I love, is great.

“It wasn’t an easy decision. I was in a good place at the Dolphins. They gave me all the opportunities. It was a successful side, we won two trophies there. But I made the decision for my family and what’s best for them “A sense of belonging is the biggest part of this decision. It’s why we made it. It’s home. It’s a place I know. A field I know, and a wicket that has been very successful to me, so to come back here is a big plus for me. “There are lots of contributing factors, but at the end of the day it’s always been a dream of mine to be part of a successful Boland, now Rocks, team. Hopefully we can win trophies because this community has always been very invested in the team.”

Petersen was an integral part of the Test team under former coach Mark Boucher, playing a leading role in the Proteas’ series win over India at the start of 2022.

Illness and injuries has since curtailed his progression as he missed out on the New Zealand and Australian tours last year. New coach Shukri Conrad recalled Petersen for the first Test against the West Indies, but was then left out for the final Test at Wanderers. Petersen will be eager to display some good early form to re-establish himself in the Test side, especially with India arriving in South Africa again at the end of the year. The Rocks have also beefed up their fast bowling stocks with the signing of Proteas back-up seamer Glenton Stuurman. The 30-year-old paceman, who has played two Tests and one T20 international, has made the move from the Eastern Cape Warriors.