Proteas bowling coach Eric Simons, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling consultant, on Sunday revealed the high-level of work behind the scenes that goes on in an Indian Premier League (IPL) team. In what has been an extremely high-scoring season of the IPL, Simons’ CSK bowling attack turned in one of the performances of the season over the weekend in their victory over Rajasthan Royals in Chennai.

CSK restricted Royals to 141/5 in their 20 overs, and then chased down their victory target with five wickets down. It was a rare occasion indeed in this year’s IPL that has seen a number of totals close to the 300 mark, to see the bowlers dictate matters.

Thoroughly professional display Simarjeet Singh was the pick of the bowlers with a miserly 3/26 from his four overs, with Tushar Deshpande not too far behind with 2/30. It was a thoroughly professional display, and Simons explained how his side were able to pull off the win.

“It’s been a tremendous journey the last few weeks. What people must understand is how hard players work away from the game. That’s one of the most important things in the IPL. “We always see the guys in the middle, but it’s also about the guys off the field and the amount of work that’s put in. To have the results we had in a game like today is tremendous,” said Simons afterwards. “As a coach at this level it is not so much to teach, it’s more about being as good as you can be.”