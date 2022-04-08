Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
WATCH: Proteas couple Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp living their best lives in Maldives

Proteas couple Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are enjoying a holiday in the Maldives. Picture: @kappie777 via Twitter

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Proteas Women's couple Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp are having the best time of their lives in Maldives.

Staying at the luxurious South Palm Resort Maldives, which is located on a private Island at the remote, southern tip of Maldives, they are surrounded by white sandy beaches with a clear lagoon, and tranquil blue ocean views.

Van Niekerk and Kapp, two of the premier all-rounders in women's cricket worldwide, are enjoying a much-deserved break ahead of another hectic international season.

Kapp is fresh off a successful World Cup campaign with the Proteas, while Van Niekerk is recovering from an ankle injury.

Kapp's next assignment is the groundbreaking Fairbreak Invitational T20 Tournament set to be held in Dubai from May 1.

It is a first-ever for women's cricket with the leading players from the major nations set to team up with promising players from Associate nations.

The tournament will be tune-up ahead of the Proteas' major tour to England during the winter that will consist of a Test, three ODI's and three T20s before the commencement of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

@IOLsport

