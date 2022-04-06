WATCH: Proteas rookie Ryan Rickelton is a quick study

Cape Town - When Ryan Rickelton walked out to the middle of the Kingsmead turf to take guard in his debut Test match last week the stomach butterflies were going crazy. But up in the stands Ian Rickelton – Ryan’s father – was arguably even more nervous and could hardly contain his horror-like disbelief when the new Proteas No 5 unleashed a reverse-sweep to open his Test account.

That would surely not have been what they had practised during all those years of Ian throwing balls at young Ryan in the St Stithians College nets where Ian is the Sporting Director. “I think he was more excited than I was,” Rickelton said from Gqeberha where he is preparing for the second Test against Bangladesh. “He came down (to Durban) immediately once I was told on Wednesday evening that I would be playing. We’ve been through thick and thin since I was a little boy. He was over the moon to have the opportunity to watch my first Test match.”

But what about that shot? Did he get some flack from his new teammates too?

“I’m still trying to work out the way I got off the mark whether it was very brave or very stupid. I might even think it was a little bit of stupidity!” Rickelton said. “I think in that first innings I was too excited. I came out and played a few shots. I think the excitement engulfed me and it took over my general thinking and I unfortunately gave my wicket away. “The second innings I was a lot more composed and a lot more relaxed, my traditional self, and I felt really comfortable at the crease. Hopefully now that the excitement is out I can be my normal self again.”

Rickelton certainly showed he is a fast learner and adapted well to the game-situation in South Africa’s second innings when despite losing batters all around him he maintained his composure with an undefeated 39 off 89 balls. These early signs of maturity will stand the dynamic left-hander in good stead when the second Test gets underway at St George’s Park on Friday after Proteas captain Dean Elgar sent out a clear message that he seeks greater “intensity” at the crease from his batting unit.

Elgar, who is known to be a hard task master, even pointed out that “we had a guy making his debut … they are not familiar with that role play”, but the skipper also stated “they will get there” and would certainly have been pleased to see Rickelton’s improved display second time around. “I think what I learnt, even before that Test match, is that I must just let it happen. It is tough to really fight it. Just calm yourself where you can go, and then try to make the best decisions. It is tough to fight because if you try, then you’re going to play an even worse shot than I did,” Rickelton said.