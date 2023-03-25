WATCH: Proteas’ Sisanda Magala nervous and excited for massive IPL opportunity

Gqeberha — A few weeks before Sisanda Magala makes his IPL debut in the yellow of Chennai Super Kings, he showed off his skills with both bat and ball in the first T20I against the West Indies in Centurion. South Africa lost the first of three T20Is in the series, while the West Indies enjoyed a one-nil series lead and a second victory of the tour as they beat the hosts by three wickets at SuperSport Park.

Magala showed off his batting skills in the first T20I and smashed 18 runs off five balls and went on to register figures of 3/21 in the match. Magala gave credit to David Miller whose experience did wonders for him in their crucial partnership of 47 runs for the eighth-wicket. “David is a very calming presence, speaks very optimistic, is a very positive guy so it rubs off on the way you want to play and express your game,” said Magala.

“Even though it was a shortened game, as a player you want to have a contribution and an impact so you can take the team over the line.” It wasn’t to be for South Africa as the Rovman Powell-led West Indies unit chased down the target with three balls to spare. Going into the series, Magala was announced as a replacement for Kyle Jamieson in the Chennai Super Kings squad. This is following a successful SA20 campaign by Magala in which he demonstrated the highly sought after death bowling skills in T20 cricket.

It will be Magala’s first experience of the Indian Premier League when he joins MS Dhoni’s side in Chennai after the ODI series between South Africa and the Netherlands has been concluded. Magala told the media he is excited and nervous at the same time to play in the IPL. “I’m very excited and nervous at the same time,” said Magala.